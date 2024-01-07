Exagen reaffirms FY23 revenue of at least $50M, consensus $50.43M

Exagen announces preliminary unaudited financial results. Says record AVISE CTD testing volume of approximately 137,000 units delivered during the year ended December 31, 2023. Cash balance of $36.5M as of December 31, 2023. Accounts receivables balance of approximately $7M as of December 31, 2023. The company reaffirms its full-year 2023 total revenue guidance of at least $50M and full-year 2023 non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA guidance of approximately negative $20M.

