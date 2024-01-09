Establishment Labs sees Q4 revenue $31.4M-$31.8M, consensus $31.47M

Juan Jose Chacon-Quiros, Founder and CEO of Establishment Labs, commented, “While the second half of our year was challenging, demand has stabilized and we are starting to see a recovery in aesthetics and in our business specifically. We expect to see a resumption of growth in our current markets this year as well as the early results of our entry into the United States and China. The significant reduction in cash use in the fourth quarter highlights our ability to drive Establishment Labs towards positive cash flow, and we expect to see continued improvement throughout 2024. We are focused on becoming EBITDA positive in 2024 and cash flow positive in 2025 – and this private placement provides us the capital to do so. Led by Nantahala Capital and RTW, and with strong participation from our other current shareholders, our investors have demonstrated their continued confidence in the future of our company.”

