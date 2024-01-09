Establishment Labs sees FY23 revenue $165M-$165.4M, consensus $164.92M

The company said, “Preliminary unaudited revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023 is expected to be in the range of $31.4 million to $31.8 million, in line with the guidance provided on November 7 in the third quarter earnings release. Based on the expected range for fourth quarter preliminary unaudited revenue, Establishment Labs expects full-year 2023 revenue of $165.0 million to $165.4 million. The Company’s year-end 2023 cash position is expected to be approximately $39.1 million, a decrease of $12.9 million from the end of the third quarter of 2023.”

