Equinix named 2024 Top Pick at Argus

Argus keeps a Buy rating and $842 price target on Equinix while naming the stock as one of the firm’s 2024 Top Picks. The company provides over 443,000 interconnections and operates 239 data centers on six continents, in 70 global metro areas, and 32 countries, with a growing focus on hyperscale centers, the analyst tells investors in a research note, adding that the data storage business should prove to be a good investment offering strong growth prospects in the EMEA and APAC regions while offsetting slower growth in North America.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on EQIX: