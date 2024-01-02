Equinix upgraded to Peer Perform from Underperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded Equinix to Peer Perform from Underperform without a price target. The analyst expects the company to have “predictable growth, unlike broader traditional real estate.” The upgrade reflects Wolfe’s confidence in Equinix’s ability to maintain steady growth, driven by its robust fundamentals and a shift in the market’s appreciation for stability, particularly in a slowing economy, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on EQIX: