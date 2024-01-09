Eos Energy, Tetra Technologies extend partnership

Eos Energy Enterprises, (EOSE) expanded its partnership with TETRA Technologies (TTI), designating TETRA as the preferred strategic supplier of electrolyte products for Eos’s new, American made, Eos Z3 long duration energy storage cube. TETRA is expected to supply a minimum of 75% of the total electrolyte product demand going forward. “TETRA is a proven global fluid solution provider, and the Eos strategy has centered around finding raw materials being used in other industries to provide both scale and cost efficiencies,” said Joe Mastrangelo, CEO of Eos. “As we scale, we need supply chain partners that can help us achieve growth, reduce cost, and improve overall performance of our battery. This partnership achieves that while we continue to develop a U.S. supply chain.” The expected demand growth for Long Duration Energy Storage requires increased volume at scale, and with TETRA’s investment in expanded bromine production, Eos is better positioned to achieve the scale necessary over the next several years, while reducing cost per battery and improving overall quality and performance.

