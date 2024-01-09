electroCore expands intellectual property portfolio

electroCore announced the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued a patent related to systems and methods for treating post-traumatic stress disorder, PTSD. U.S. Patent No. 11,865,329 entitled “Vagal Nerve Stimulation for Treating Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder” generally relates to methods for treating the symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder that include applying one or more electrical impulses transcutaneously to the vagus nerve for approximately 90 seconds to approximately 3 minutes. The electrical impulses may comprise bursts of 2 to 20 pulses.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ECOR: