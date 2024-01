EchoStar Corp. (SATS) will replace DISH Network Corp. (DISH) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, January 2. EchoStar is acquiring DISH Network in a transaction expected to be completed on or about that date pending final conditions.

