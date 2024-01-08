DTE Energy downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Seaport Research

Seaport Research analyst Angie Storozynski downgraded DTE Energy to Neutral from Buy without a price target. The analyst says regulatory risks matter more than falling interest rates for the regulated utilities. Michigan proceedings carry a regulatory risk the firm struggles with at current valuation levels, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

