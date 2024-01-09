Cutera sees FY23 revenue $211.5M-$212.5M vs. prior view $205M consensus $211.27M

Sees cash and marketable securities of approximately $143M as of the end of the fourth quarter, vs. prior guidance of approximately $135 M. “I am pleased with the progress made by our team in stabilizing our business during the fourth quarter, allowing us to exceed our prior guidance for both revenue and cash. Relative to the third quarter, we delivered an uptick in skincare, an improvement in core business performance in international markets, and a similar level of AviClear revenue, offsetting softness in North America,” commented Taylor Harris, Chief Executive Officer of Cutera, Inc. “During the fourth quarter, our team made strong strides in targeted areas of operational improvement, including a significant reduction in open field service cases. Additionally, we completed our corporate restructuring, allowing for both an improved cost structure and better alignment of the team, and we successfully executed a limited commercial release of our optimized AviClear product and business model offering, laying the foundation for a broader launch as we move into 2024.”

