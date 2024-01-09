CNH Industrial reduces size, realigns Senior Leadership Team

CNH announces a streamlining of its leadership structure. Effective immediately, the Company is reducing the size of and realigning the Senior Leadership Team which will henceforth be known as the Global Leadership Team. The GLT is the Company’s operational decision-making body responsible for driving the performance of the Company’s businesses and executing strategic priorities, serving customers around the world and providing leadership to our ~40,000 employees. This leaner structure is designed to deliver focused and accountable leadership, prioritizing the Company’s Business Segments. The GLT members and their corresponding areas of accountability are as follows: Scott W. Wine, Chief Executive Officer; Oddone Incisa, Chief Financial Officer; Derek Neilson, President, Agriculture; Stefano Pampalone, President, Construction; Fritz Eichler, Chief Technology Officer; Marc Kermisch, Chief Digital and Information Officer; Scott Moran, Chief Quality and Business System Officer; Tom Verbaeten, Chief Supply Chain Officer; Kelly Manley, Chief Human Resources Officer; Kevin Barr, Senior Leadership Advisor; Roberto Russo, Chief Legal and Compliance Officer. Regional and support function leaders will now report directly into the GLT-led organizations to ensure rapid and improved customer-centric decision making. These diverse and experienced leaders will remain posted at key company sites across the globe, furthering the delivery of our strategic priorities. The elevation of Fritz Eichler to Chief Technology Officer is specifically designed to provide singular focus and leadership on the development, execution, and integration of our iron and technology platforms.

