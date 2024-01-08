Charter’s Spectrum working to combine streaming, live TV, WSJ reports

Charter Communications’ (CHTR) Spectrum has been shipping out to new customers a device called Xumo, which allows them to stream live TV through an app and also stream popular streaming services, such as Netflix (NFLX), Disney+ (DIS), and Max (WBD), Patience Haggin and David Marcelis of The Wall Street Journal report. Charter aims to bring streaming and live TV together in one package. As part of a recent deal with Disney, Charter will offer Disney+ and ESPN+ to some of its TV subscribers at no additional cost.

