Canacol Energy says gas sales averaged 160 MMscfpd in December

Canacol Energy provides the following gas sales and drilling operations update. Realized contractual natural gas sales averaged 166 MMscfpd for the period of December 1 to December 20. Beginning December 21 2023 the Corporation performed two scheduled routine maintenance procedures on its Jobo processing plant which interrupted production levels until January 2, 2024, a period where gas demand is typically low due to the Holidays. As such, December realized contractual natural sales averaged 160 MMscfpd. The Corporation anticipates spudding the Clarinete 10 development well by the third week of January 2024, and anticipates that it will take approximately 3 weeks to drill and tie into permanent production.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CNNEF: