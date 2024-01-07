Calliditas Therapeutics appoints Maria Tornsen as President North America

Calliditas Therapeutics announced that Maria Tornsen has been appointed to the position of President North America. Ms Tornsen will be responsible for all U.S. based operations and will report to the CEO. “We are pleased to welcome Ms Tornsen to the executive management team as President of our US operations. She brings invaluable experience from building commercial organizations, driving growth and profitability in the area of rare diseases, which will be critical as we target the next step in our development.” said CEO Renee Aguiar-Lucander. “I also want to thank Mr Udell for his valuable contribution to the build-up of the US organization and its early commercial success.”

