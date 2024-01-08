CalAmp names Chris Adams as President and CEO

CalAmp is pleased to announce that Chris Adams will be joining the company as President and CEO, effective January 22, 2024. Adams started his career in engineering and engineering leadership and has served in general management roles for more than 20 years. Prior to his current role at onsemi, Adams held business unit leadership roles with LSI Logic, Sony Electronics, and BAE Systems.

