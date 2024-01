Jefferies downgraded CACI to Hold from Buy with a price target of $350, down from $375. The firm notes the company’s “disappointing” organic growth of 6% in past two quarters and argues that a lack of organic growth outperformance “may limit” the stock’s multiple, adding that it views margins as set to disappoint.

