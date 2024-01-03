BMW added to Analyst Focus List at JPMorgan

JPMorgan raised the firm’s price target on BMW to EUR 115 from EUR 110 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The analyst also added the shares to the firm’s Analyst Focus List. BMW will continue to offer a strong balance between growth across all regions and earnings power in fiscal 2024, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

