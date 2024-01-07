BlackRock plans to lay off 600 employees, Fox Business reports

BlackRock plans to announce layoffs in the coming days of about 3% of its global workforce, Fox Business’ Charlie Gasparino reports. The job cuts of around 600 employees, which have yet to be reported, are being described internally as routine, according to a source familiar. Last year, BlackRock did a similar round of layoffs gauged on employee performance metrics, the source added.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BLK: