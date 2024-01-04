Bio-Techne named 2024 Top Pick at Argus

Argus keeps a Buy rating and $90 price target on Bio-Techne while naming the stock as one of the firm’s 2024 Top Picks. As the industry pivots from the global COVID-19 pandemic, the company is focused on solutions to develop new gene and cell therapies and genomics-based diagnostics for early detection of prostate cancer and other disease states, the analyst tells investors in a research note, also noting that Bio-Techne’s solutions help speed-up automation and workflow in the discovery lab and reduce operating costs.

