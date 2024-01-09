Bank First assumed with a Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler analyst Nathan Race assumed coverage of Bank First with a Neutral rating and $88 price target. The analyst views Bank First as a high-quality commercial and retail bank with an enviable core funded balance sheet underpinned by a holistic, client-centric model. Piper could become more constructive with a pullback in the stock’s relative valuation, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

