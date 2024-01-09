Bank Central Asia upgraded to Neutral from Sell at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs analyst Melissa Kuang upgraded Bank Central Asia to Neutral from Sell with a price target of IDR 10,700, up from IDR 9,000. The firm sees tailwinds to stronger balance sheet growth for Bank Central Asia with interest rates easing and with demand likely to resume for the corporates post elections, the analyst tells investors.

