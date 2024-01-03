Athira Pharma completes enrollment of Phase 2/3 LIFT-AD trial of fosgonimeton

Athira Pharma announced completion of enrollment in the Phase 2/3 LIFT-AD clinical trial of fosgonimeton as a potential treatment for mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease. “The successful completion of enrollment in LIFT-AD marks an important milestone for Athira and enables the topline data readout in the second half of 2024,” said Mark Litton, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Athira. “We believe LIFT-AD has the potential to meet the study’s primary endpoint based on the unblinded interim efficacy and futility analysis performed by an independent committee on the first 100 patients who completed the trial. This interim analysis gives us confidence in a potentially positive outcome for LIFT-AD, as stringent evaluation criteria were applied based on validated and clinically meaningful cognitive and functional outcomes.

