Arista Networks named 2024 Top Pick at Argus

Argus keeps a Buy rating and $275 price target on Arista Networks while naming the stock as one of the firm’s 2024 Top Picks. Having navigated the supply-chain crisis, Arista is now successfully managing macroeconomic weakness, customer caution, cost inflation, and lingering supply issues, the analyst tells investors in a research note, adding that the company is now seeing strength in most customer verticals, including cloud titans and enterprise data center clients.

