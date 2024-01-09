Arbe Robotics announces availability of production intent chipset

Arbe Robotics announced the availability of its production intent chipset for the mass manufacturing of perception radars. The production intent chipset includes three chips: transmitter, receiver, and processor, which marks the first high-count channel array “massive MIMO” imaging radar chipset solution that provides unprecedented performance and safety for the automotive industry. The company is currently in the final AEC-Q100 qualification process after completing pre-qualification tests. The production intent chipset meets the final Arbe specifications and is designed for Tier 1 radar system production and for OEM development programs.
