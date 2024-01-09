Applied Materials collaborates with Google to advance next-gen AR platforms

Applied Materials (AMAT) announced it is collaborating with Google (GOOGL) on advanced technologies for augmented reality. The collaboration combines Applied Materials’ leadership in materials engineering with Google’s platforms, products and services to create lightweight visual display systems for the next wave of AR experiences. Together, the companies aim to accelerate the development of multiple generations of products, applications and services. “Applied Materials is focused on bringing the most advanced and high-performance optical technology to create brilliant, lightweight solutions designed to enable radically new products,” said Dr. Paul Meissner, Vice President and General Manager of Applied Materials’ Photonics Platforms Business in the Office of the CTO. “Combining our global engineering capabilities with Google’s proven platforms, products and services opens endless possibilities for future AR product categories.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AMAT: