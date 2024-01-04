Applied Industrial Technologies price target raised to $195 from $180 at Loop Capital

Loop Capital raised the firm’s price target on Applied Industrial Technologies to $195 from $180 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm’s meetings with the company’s management have given it increased conviction in the second-half rebound story, supported by the expected resumption of automation and advanced technology growth, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

