American Homes 4 Rent upgraded to Buy from Hold at Jefferies

Jefferies upgraded American Homes 4 Rent to Buy from Hold with a price target of $41, up from $34. Single family is better positioned to grow than multifamily in 2024 as there are fewer supply concerns and the renter demographic is more durable, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm expects American Homes 4 Rent to demonstrate pricing power and maintain earnings growth above their multifamily peers.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on AMH: