Alliant Energy downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded Alliant Energy to Equal Weight from Overweight with a price target of $53, up from $50. The analyst believes the stock’s bull thesis as played out with a more fair valuation backdrop in Iowa and Wisconsin. Management will be working through an Iowa rate case this year with 40% of rate base at risk while the stock a”0lready trades at a healthy premium,” the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on LNT: