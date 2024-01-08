Alkami price target raised to $26 from $21 at KeyBanc

KeyBanc analyst Alex Markgraff raised the firm’s price target on Alkami to $26 from $21 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Performance across the firm’s coverage universe was mixed in 2023 with relatively downbeat sentiment keeping stock performance in check through much of the year, and while it’s a bit early to call for a “sentiment reversal,” the group participated in broader improved 4Q23 performance, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

