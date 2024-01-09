Alignment Healthcare appoints Burzacchi as COO of MSO, Wagner as CPO

Alignment Healthcare announced that Sebastian Burzacchi will join as the new chief operating officer, COO, of its management services organization, MSO, and Andreas Wagner will serve as chief people officer, CPO, effective immediately. With over 18 years of experience in operations and management, Burzacchi most recently served as executive vice president of operations for Veho Tech, where he led a team of 1,000 people, its largest team. Prior to joining Alignment, Wagner served as the chief human resources officer at Aerojet Rocketdyne.

