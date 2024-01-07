Akoya Biosciences sees preliminary Q4 revenue $25.5M-$26.5M, consensus $26.3M

Akoya Biosciences sees preliminary Q4 revenue between $25.5M-$26.5M, consensus at $26.3M, preliminary 2023 revenue between $95.6M-$96.6M, consensus $96.6M. Year end 2023 projected cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash balance is expected to be between $83.0M-$85.0M. “The fourth quarter of 2023 is expected to be another record revenue quarter for Akoya, demonstrating our continued business momentum and commercial execution in the rapidly growing spatial biology market,” said Brian McKelligon, Chief Executive Officer, Akoya Biosciences. “Throughout 2023, we delivered strong financial performance on the topline while maintaining operating expenses at a steady level, bolstering our confidence in achieving cash flow positivity earlier than previously projected.” The company, based on its current plans and initiatives, expects full year 2024 revenue to grow 20%-plus and projects achieving operating cash flow breakeven by year end 2024.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AKYA: