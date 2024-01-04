Agree Realty price target raised to $67 from $66 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Brad Heffern raised the firm’s price target on Agree Realty to $67 from $66 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company’s 2023 acquisition volumes were at the low end of guidance and below the firm’s expectations, but the cap rate was slightly better than expected, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ADC: