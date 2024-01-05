Agilon Health downgraded to Hold from Buy at Stifel

Stifel downgraded Agilon Health to Hold from Buy with a price target of $10, down from $21. The firm said the downgrade is due to longer-term structural issues with margins and a near-term lack of visibility on claims, which could continue to weigh on results. Stifel noted that it could become more constructive on the story if it has more clarify on both of these issues.

