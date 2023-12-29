Aditxt announces $6M private placement priced at-the-market

Aditxt announced that it has entered into definitive agreements for the purchase and sale of an aggregate of 1.24M shares of common stock at a purchase price of $4.85 per share and accompanying warrant, in a private placement priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. Each share of common stock is being offered in the offering together with warrants to purchase two shares of common stock at an exercise price of $4.60 per share. The warrants will be exercisable immediately upon issuance and expire three years from the date of issuance. The private placement is expected to close on or about January 3, 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering. The gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be $6M, prior to deducting placement agent’s fees and other offering expenses payable by Aditxt. Aditxt intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ADTX: