Abercrombie & Fitch stock goes from rags to riches, Barron’s says

2023 saw Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) shares soar 285%, beating not just the S&P 500, but the top five performers in the S&P, including Nvidia (NVDA) and Meta Platforms (META), Sabrina Escobar writes in this week’s edition of Barron’s. This came as Abercrombie’s macro problems seemed to ease in 2023. Both inflation and inventories fell, helping Abercrombie regain its financial footing. And given a solid holiday season, analysts now expect Abercrombie to continue its momentum through the fourth quarter, the author says.

