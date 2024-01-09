Abacus Life repurchases $1.9M of stock in first 30 days of program

Abacus Life provided an update to its $15 million stock repurchase program previously announced on December 12, 2023. From the commencement of the Repurchase Program through January 8, 2024, Abacus has repurchased 206,050 shares of its common stock at an average price of $9.26 on the open market at a total cost of approximately $1.9 million. As of January 9, 2024, Abacus has $13.1 million of availability under the Repurchase Program, which expires on June 10, 2025, unless sooner suspended or discontinued.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ABL: