Market News

TFI International Stock (TSE:TFII) Hits All-Time High Despite Missing Q2 Earnings

Story Highlights

TFI International’s Q2-2023 results came in below analysts’ expectations. Nonetheless, the stock hit a new all-time high today following the report.

After market close yesterday, TFI International (TSE:TFII) (NYSE:TFII), a leading North American transportation and logistics firm, reported its Q2-2023 earnings results. Although the company missed both revenue and earnings-per-share (EPS) expectations, the stock hit a new all-time high today. Please note that all figures are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.

TFI’s revenue reached $1.79 billion, less than analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion and much lower than last year’s revenue figure of $2.42 billion. All of its operating segments saw declines in revenue.

Further, adjusted diluted EPS was at $1.59, falling short of the expected $1.73 and last year’s EPS of $2.61.

TFI’s operating income in the first quarter was $192.4 million, a decrease from the $391 million seen in Q2 2022. The decline can be attributed to reduced freight volumes, non-recurring costs, and transition expenses in the U.S. Less-Than-Truckload segment. Moreover, the company’s free cash flow fell from $309.6 million to $138.1 million.

Is TFII Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

According to analysts, TFII stock comes in as a Strong Buy based on 13 Buys and three Holds assigned in the past three months. The average TFII stock price target of C$175.62 implies 1.4% upside potential.

If you’re wondering which analyst you should follow if you want to buy and sell TFII stock, the most accurate analyst covering the stock (on a one-year timeframe) is Jason Seidl of TD Cowen, with an average return of 47.66% per rating and a 79% success rate. Click on the image below to learn more.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

20h ago
