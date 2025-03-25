Tesla Stock (TSLA) Is a Buying Opportunity as Retail Investors Buy and Be the Dip

Retail investors continue to believe in the Magnificent Seven with funds flooding into EV maker Tesla (TSLA) and semiconductor group Nvidia (NVDA) stocks since the start of the year.

According to new figures from VandaTrack individual investors have pumped almost $70 billion into U.S. stocks this year despite, or because of, huge volatility in the stock markets driven by President Donald Trump’s policies such as global tariffs.

VandaTrack revealed that net inflows from retail investors into U.S. equities and ETFs came to $67 billion in 2025 to date, down only a little from the $71 billion in the final quarter of last year. Retail traders also bought $3.2 billion of Tesla shares and $1.9bn of Nvidia shares last week alone, according to JPMorgan Chase data.

Tesla, whose stock is down 32% in the year to date, has been impacted not just by the general market slowdown but also the political fallout of founder Elon Musk being so closely linked to President Trump and his leadership of the controversial cost-cutting DOGE program. Nvidia, down 11% this year, has also had to battle new kid on the block Chinese tech firm DeepSeek with its low-cost but just as effective AI models.

The resilience of retail investors shows both continued confidence in the ability of the Magnificent Seven to reflect and shape the modern world but, in a more old fashioned way it is a classic case of buying the market dip.

“Investors still appear more concerned about missing a dip-buying opportunity than they are about further market declines,” said Jim Paulsen, an independent market strategist. A Reddit user, as reported by the Financial Times, was equally as effusive: “Respect the dip, be the dip, BUY THE DIP,” the user roared.

Wall Street’s S&P 500 is down around 2% this year with the technology sector off around 8%. This is in huge contrast to the last couple of years when tech stocks drove the markets forward and led to cries of “U.S. exceptionalism.”

Institutional investors remain slightly more cautious with figures earlier this week showing that U.S. equity funds saw the largest net outflows in three months in the week through March 19. The ordinary investor however continues to trust the stocks and the market.

