Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to Make Gigafactory Even Bigger

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
Hot
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil Stocks
Hot
Best Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to Make Gigafactory Even Bigger

Story Highlights

Tesla plans to expand its Texas-based Gigafactory with the addition of five new facilities. The company expects to complete the construction by next year.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has applied with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation to expand its Gigafactory in Texas, as per Austin Business Journal’s report. As part of its expansion plans, the EV giant plans to invest about $776 million in the factory.

Reportedly, the company will increase the size of the factory to 5.6 million square feet and add five new facilities to it. The construction work is expected to be completed by February 2024.

Tesla is currently using the Gigafactory to produce its Model Y vehicles. Going forward, the company plans to use the site to build its humanoid robots, the Tesla Bot, Tesla Semi, and new vehicles built on the Gen 3 vehicle platform, the report stated.

The EV sector has been facing several headwinds, including global supply shortages and lower demand for vehicles in China. Investors eagerly await Tesla’s fourth-quarter earnings, scheduled for January 25, to get some clarity on the company’s plans to tackle these roadblocks.

Upcoming Event

Tesla will hold its 2023 Investor Day on March 1 at the Texas Gigafactory. The company is likely to discuss its long-term expansion plans and provide further information on the Gen 3 platform and capital allocation plans at the event.

Is TSLA a Buy?

Currently, analysts are cautiously optimistic about Tesla stock. This is based on 20 Buy, nine Hold, and two Sell recommendations on the stock. The average TSLA price target of $251.48 implies 111.6% upside potential from the current level.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on TSLA

Is More Trouble Ahead for U.S. Auto Stocks?
Stock Analysis & IdeasIs More Trouble Ahead for U.S. Auto Stocks?
2h ago
GM
CVNA
Where do Tech Giants Stand After a Wild COVID Ride?
AAPL
AMZN
Two Very Different Viewpoints Emerge on TSLA
TSLA
More TSLA Latest News >

More News & Analysis on TSLA

Is More Trouble Ahead for U.S. Auto Stocks?
Stock Analysis & IdeasIs More Trouble Ahead for U.S. Auto Stocks?
2h ago
GM
CVNA
Where do Tech Giants Stand After a Wild COVID Ride?
Stock Analysis & IdeasWhere do Tech Giants Stand After a Wild COVID Ride?
6h ago
AAPL
AMZN
Two Very Different Viewpoints Emerge on TSLA
Market NewsTwo Very Different Viewpoints Emerge on TSLA
18h ago
TSLA
More TSLA Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >