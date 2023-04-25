Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Investors Seek a Fair Board

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock ScreenerNewsletter Center
Dividend Investing
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Stock ComparisonDividend CalculatorDividend Returns Comparison
ETFs
ETF CenterETF Screener
BETA
Compare ETFs
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Newsletter Center
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Screener
BETA
Compare ETFs
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Investors Seek a Fair Board

Story Highlights

Tesla’s shareholders want to retain the board’s independence so that they can continue to keep a close eye on Tesla and CEO Elon Musk’s conduct. Therefore, they oppose Straubel’s appointment to the board of directors.

 

 

Some of Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) shareholders are opposing the nomination of J.B. Straubel, the company’s former Chief Technology Officer, to its Board of Directors. Investors are most concerned because, with Straubel’s appointment, at least five of the board’s eight members will lack independence.

Straubel had been employed by the EV giant for about 14 years and was set to succeed independent director Hiromichi Mizuno. In 2019, he left the organization to launch his own startup that recycles batteries and waste produced by battery-cell manufacturers.

According to the shareholders’ group, the board’s independence is essential to policing CEO Elon Musk’s actions that could impact the company’s fame. Furthermore, the Group also believes that Musk has too much on his plate right now because, in addition to running Tesla and SpaceX, he is also busy overhauling Twitter.

It is noteworthy that at Tesla’s upcoming annual meeting, both Chair Robyn Denholm and Musk will be up for re-election to the board.

Is Tesla Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Analysts are cautiously optimistic about TSLA stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 17 Buys, 11 Holds, and four Sells. The average price target of $207.33 implies upside potential of 27.6% from the current level.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on TSLA

Rivian Slips as Analysts Keep Turning Away
Market NewsRivian Slips as Analysts Keep Turning Away
10h ago
RIVN
TSLA
Tesla Likely to Ship EVs to the Canada from its Shanghai Plant
TSLA
It’s a Big Win for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)
TSLA
More TSLA Latest News >

More News & Analysis on TSLA

Rivian Slips as Analysts Keep Turning Away
Market NewsRivian Slips as Analysts Keep Turning Away
10h ago
RIVN
TSLA
Tesla Likely to Ship EVs to the Canada from its Shanghai Plant
Market NewsTesla Likely to Ship EVs to the Canada from its Shanghai Plant
19h ago
TSLA
It’s a Big Win for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)
Market NewsIt’s a Big Win for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)
1d ago
TSLA
More TSLA Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >