Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Expects $9B+ Capex in 2023

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Expects $9B+ Capex in 2023
Market News

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Expects $9B+ Capex in 2023

Story Highlights

Tesla expects capital expenditures of over $9 billion for the year 2023. The company’s recent third-quarter numbers had failed to impress investors, putting pressure on its shares.

Shares of EV major Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) are trending lower today following the company’s disclosure of capital expenditure expectations of over $9 billion for 2023.

Tesla also expects capital expenditures to be in the range of $7 billion to $9 billion for each of the next two Fiscal years. The company added that its business has consistently generated cash flow from operations in excess of its capital spending levels. Its positive cash generation is also receiving a boost from sales growth and shorter days sales outstanding than days payable outstanding.

Impressively, Tesla is simultaneously ramping up new products, setting up or ramping up facilities on three continents, growing its supercharger network, and piloting the development of new battery cell technologies.

The company noted that the long-term success of its energy generation and storage business hinges on driving margins through greater volumes. It is focusing on increasing the production of energy storage products. The company has announced a new Megafactory in Shanghai and is ramping up its Megafactory in California.

What Is the Forecast for TSLA Stock?

Overall, the Street has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on Tesla. The average TSLA price target of $254.25 implies a nearly 20% potential upside. Tesla’s shares have been under pressure over the past week, after its third-quarter numbers failed to impress investors.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

BWM quietly moved into EVs, stock upside could be 41%, Barron’s says
The FlyBWM quietly moved into EVs, stock upside could be 41%, Barron’s says
1d ago
TSLA
Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN): Wall Street Loves This EV Stock. Should You?
Stock Analysis & IdeasRivian (NASDAQ:RIVN): Wall Street Loves This EV Stock. Should You?
2d ago
AMZN
RIVN
China to curb exports of some graphite products, Reuters reports
The FlyChina to curb exports of some graphite products, Reuters reports
3d ago
EAF
TSLA
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >