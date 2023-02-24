Target (NYSE:TGT) Bets $100M to Fortify Next-Day Delivery Offerings

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Target (NYSE:TGT) Bets $100M to Fortify Next-Day Delivery Offerings

Story Highlights

Target plans to expand its next-day delivery capabilities. The company will invest about $100M to build new sortation centers.

Speedier delivery has emerged as the key factor driving traffic as competition heats up in the retail sector. Thus, Target (NYSE:TGT) is focusing on scaling its ability to deliver packages quickly to capitalize on the ongoing digital shift. The retailer said it plans to put $100 million into expanding its supply-chain sortation network to over 15 facilities by the end of 2026. 

Sortation centers are critical in reducing delivery time at a lower cost. Target opened its first sortation center in 2020 and currently has nine sortation centers. Its sortation centers delivered 26 million packages in 2022. 

What stands out is the 150% increase in orders delivered the next day since it opened the first sortation center. Further, the company expects to deliver about 50 million packages through its sortation centers in 2023, implying roughly 100% growth year-over-year. 

Target’s focus on reducing the delivery time and strengthening its next-day delivery capabilities augur well for its e-commerce business in the long run. However, the slowdown in the discretionary categories like apparel, hardlines, and home products due to the pressure on consumer spending amid the higher inflation and interest rate environment could continue to hurt its overall business in the short term.

Given the ongoing macro headwinds and pressure on margins from promotions and shrink, Target’s bottom line could remain muted. The retailer will announce its fourth-quarter earnings on February 28. Our data shows that the company has missed analysts’ EPS projection in the first three quarters of Fiscal 2022.

As for the fourth quarter, analysts expect Target to post earnings of $1.4 a share, down from $3.19 in the prior-year quarter. Further, Wall Street’s sales forecast stands at $30.65 billion. 

Is Target a Strong Buy?

Target stock has 10 Buy and nine Hold recommendations, translating into a Moderate Buy consensus rating on TipRanks. Analysts’ average price target of $183.24 implies 10.72% upside potential. Moreover, TGT has a Neutral Smart Score of seven on TipRanks.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on TGT

Target plans to open more than six additional sortation centers by end of 2026
The FlyTarget plans to open more than six additional sortation centers by end of 2026
2d ago
TGT
Walmart removed from ‘Tactical Outperform’ list at Evercore ISI
TGT
WMT
Target added to ‘Tactical Underperform’ list at Evercore ISI
TGT
More TGT Latest News >

More News & Analysis on TGT

Target plans to open more than six additional sortation centers by end of 2026
The FlyTarget plans to open more than six additional sortation centers by end of 2026
2d ago
TGT
Walmart removed from ‘Tactical Outperform’ list at Evercore ISI
The FlyWalmart removed from ‘Tactical Outperform’ list at Evercore ISI
2d ago
TGT
WMT
Target added to ‘Tactical Underperform’ list at Evercore ISI
The FlyTarget added to ‘Tactical Underperform’ list at Evercore ISI
7d ago
TGT
More TGT Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >