Super Bowl Stocks – First Watch Their Commercials, Then Watch Their Stocks

Every year, viewers and investors eagerly await the annual Super Bowl commercials. Here are the publicly traded companies that are definitely airing commercials during today’s 2023 Super Bowl; others have not yet been announced. Watch these stocks after today’s commercials to see if the $7M per 30 seconds these companies splashed out for viewers was worthwhile.

Here’s the list of today’s Superbowl stocks, along with the ticker of the parent stock of each company. Click on any ticker to further research the stock on the TipRanks website.