SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Snaps Up After Disappointing Earnings

Normally, an earnings report that can’t produce a beat doesn’t go over well with investors. For solar stock SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR), that wasn’t the case. Though SunPower produced misses all around, it still managed to turn up modestly in Thursday afternoon’s trading.

It should have been a bloodbath, but somehow, it wasn’t. SunPower posted a loss in its fourth quarter of $0.51 per share. That faltered against analyst estimates, which called for a loss, but only a loss of $0.28 per share. Revenue didn’t far any better, as it posted $356.9 million in revenue. That not only faltered against analyst projections, which looked for $367.13 million, but it was also down 28.2% against the fourth quarter of 2022. SunPower managed to add 16,000 new customers in the fourth quarter and 75,900 customers for the entire fiscal year.

But What Really Fired Up the Investors Was…

SunPower also offered up one more big surprise for investors, one that proved sufficiently welcome to barrel past the losses. It also brought in an extra $175 million in new capital, and an extra $25 million in revolving debt available. That’s a whole lot of extra liquidity potentially available, and the kind of potential runway that should help SunPower weather the current economic downturn reasonably well. The people behind that expansion of liquidity are clearly putting a bet on SunPower’s future, and that’s inspiring investors to do likewise, even with an earnings report that didn’t turn out that well.

Is SunPower Stock a Good Buy?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Moderate Sell consensus rating on SPWR stock based on eight Holds and five Sells assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 73.48% loss in its share price over the past year, the average SPWR price target of $3.81 per share implies 10.77% downside risk.

