Stock Market Today – Wednesday, Aug 03: What You Need to Know

Stocks are in the Green to Start Wednesday’s Trading Session

Last Updated 10:00AM EST

Stock indices are in the green 30 minutes into today’s trading session. As of 10:00 a.m. EST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 are up 0.6%, 0.7%, and 1.3%, respectively.

The utilities sector (XLU) is the laggard so far, as it is down 1.5%. Conversely, the consumer discretionary (XLY) is the session’s leader with a gain of 1.4%.

WTI crude oil remains below $100 per barrel amid recession fears that would negatively impact demand for the commodity. However, it got a slight boost today after OPEC+ announced that it would only be increasing output by 100,000 barrels per day – much lower than the U.S. was hoping for.

As a result, the price is hovering around the mid-$94 per barrel range, up roughly 0.7% from the previous close.

Meanwhile, bond yields are higher, as the U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield is now hovering around 2.76%. This represents an increase of 0.8 basis points from the previous close.

Similar movements can be seen with the Two-Year yield, which is now at 3.09%. However, the spread between the 10-Year and Two-Year U.S. Treasury yields is still negative, as it currently sits at -33 basis points.

Pre-Market Update

U.S. stock market futures climbed early Wednesday morning as investors found respite in a drop in food and commodity prices, amid mounting economic and geopolitical concerns.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) gained 0.34%, while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) moved 0.32% higher, as of 6.55 a.m. EST, Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures advanced by 0.27%.

Despite the moderation in food prices, experts still think that it might be too soon to celebrate. The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, combined with an extremely hot and dry spell in Europe could disrupt food supply, which will weigh on food prices.

Moreover, sentiments during the regular trading hours Tuesday were tense, as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made her controversial visit to Taiwan, defying several warnings from China. Investors believe that this step might hurt the already wounded relations between the U.S. and China, which may lead the stock prices of numerous companies to falter.

Importantly yet, the Federal Reserve updated us that their hawkishness is far from over, smashing the general hope of milder interest rate hikes in the forthcoming meetings. The Fed might make another aggressive rate increase in September, and continue the stance till about early next year.

This announcement led to some more investors fleeing from the stock market, and ultimately, the Dow, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 ended the day 1.23%, 0.67%, and 0.3% lower.

Additionally, on Tuesday, the Labor Department revealed that the U.S. job market had cooled significantly in June at 10.7 million vacancies, down from May’s reading of 11.3 million. Nonetheless, a recent survey by The Wall Street Journal found that most economists believe that unemployment will rise and then settle around the 4.3% mark at the end of 2023.

The unemployment rate reading for July is due out on Friday this week. The reading was 3.6% for the month of June.

Disclosure