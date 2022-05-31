Stock Market Today – Tuesday, May 31: What You Need to Know

U.S. stock futures were trending higher in the early morning hours on Tuesday after the rebound in the stock market last week.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), the S&P 500 (SPX), and the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) were in green as of 4.51 a.m. EST, on Tuesday. The indices posted gains of 0.03%, 0.09%, and 0.4%, respectively.

On Monday, the U.S. stock market was closed due to the Memorial Day holiday.

Last week, the Dow and S&P 500 recorded the best gains in a week since November 2020. The Dow closed 6.2% higher, rebounding from consecutive eight-week losses. Both the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 jumped over 6% in the week, after posting losses for continuous seven weeks.

Investors’ sentiment was driven by strong earnings reports released by the retail sector and the inflation report indicating expectations of ease in prices.

Interestingly, on Friday, major gains of the week were recorded. Particularly, Dow jumped 1.8%, while the S&P 500 recorded gains of 2.5%. Additionally, tech companies’ robust earnings reports and a fall in the 10-year Treasury yield boosted the Nasdaq, which rallied 3.3%.

On Monday, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said that interest rate hikes should continue at half-percentage points until inflation is restored closer to the 2%.

Investors’ assessments may focus on some big earnings releases today including Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) and HP Inc. (HPQ).

On the economic front, developments will be assessed by investors on the back of the latest data related to the FHFA house price index for March, the Chicago PMI for May, and the Dallas Fed manufacturing index for May, among others.

