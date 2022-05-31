Stock Market Today – Tuesday, May 31: What You Need to Know

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend News
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipranks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto Stocks
Stock Ideas
Popular
TipRanks OriginalsMarket UpdatesEducation
Portfolio OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareers
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsData for Academic ResearchBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News
Market News

Stock Market Today – Tuesday, May 31: What You Need to Know

In this article:

U.S. stock futures were trending higher in the early morning hours on Tuesday after the rebound in the stock market last week. 

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), the S&P 500 (SPX), and the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) were in green as of 4.51 a.m. EST, on Tuesday. The indices posted gains of 0.03%, 0.09%, and 0.4%, respectively. 

On Monday, the U.S. stock market was closed due to the Memorial Day holiday. 

Last week, the Dow and S&P 500 recorded the best gains in a week since November 2020. The Dow closed 6.2% higher, rebounding from consecutive eight-week losses. Both the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 jumped over 6% in the week, after posting losses for continuous seven weeks. 

Investors’ sentiment was driven by strong earnings reports released by the retail sector and the inflation report indicating expectations of ease in prices. 

Interestingly, on Friday, major gains of the week were recorded. Particularly, Dow jumped 1.8%, while the S&P 500 recorded gains of 2.5%. Additionally, tech companies’ robust earnings reports and a fall in the 10-year Treasury yield boosted the Nasdaq, which rallied 3.3%. 

On Monday, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said that interest rate hikes should continue at half-percentage points until inflation is restored closer to the 2%. 

Investors’ assessments may focus on some big earnings releases today including Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) and HP Inc. (HPQ). 

On the economic front, developments will be assessed by investors on the back of the latest data related to the FHFA house price index for March, the Chicago PMI for May, and the Dallas Fed manufacturing index for May, among others. 

Read full Disclosure 

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Full Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Speculation Rife Over Collaboration After Intel CEO Meets Samsung Officials
INTC
Tesla Stock: Restores Weekly Output; Analysts See Over 22% Upside Potential
TSLA
CloudMD Q1 Top Line Jumps 372%; Street Sees 478% Upside
Lowe’s Stock Rises as Shareholders Enjoy Dividend Hike
LOW
Canopy Growth’s Earnings Continue to Disappoint
CGC
Google Looks to Replicate UPI Success as India Launches New Project
Metalla Royalty & Streaming: Investors About to See Major Dilution
CA:MTA
Is Synopsys Planning to Boost its Stock Price?
SNPS
What Can Investors Deduce from HireRight Holdings’ Insider Trading?
HRT

Latest News Feed

Speculation Rife Over Collaboration After Intel CEO Meets Samsung Officials
INTC
Tesla Stock: Restores Weekly Output; Analysts See Over 22% Upside Potential
TSLA
CloudMD Q1 Top Line Jumps 372%; Street Sees 478% Upside
Lowe’s Stock Rises as Shareholders Enjoy Dividend Hike
LOW
Canopy Growth’s Earnings Continue to Disappoint
CGC
Google Looks to Replicate UPI Success as India Launches New Project
Metalla Royalty & Streaming: Investors About to See Major Dilution
CA:MTA
Is Synopsys Planning to Boost its Stock Price?
SNPS
What Can Investors Deduce from HireRight Holdings’ Insider Trading?
HRT