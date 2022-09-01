Stock Market Today – Thursday, September 1: What You Need to Know

U.S. stock futures dipped early Thursday morning as investors prepared to begin September with renewed fears of near-term economic health after closing August in the red.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) inched 0.52% lower, while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) lost 0.71%, as of 4.20 a.m. EST, Thursday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures dipped 1.04%.

On Wednesday, the S&P 500, the Dow, and the Nasdaq 100 closed 0.78%, 0.88%, and 0.57%, respectively.

During the course of August, the three indexes lost 4.2%, 4.1%, and 5.2%, respectively. Meanwhile, oil prices also posted the third consecutive month of losses, indicating that recession fears are overpowering concerns of crude supply shortages.

Interest Rates Might Reach Record Highs

The Federal Reserve’s firm decision to keep raising interest rates to bring prices under control, and, to that end, its willingness to risk a recession, wreaked havoc in the market in the last few days of August.

With the current benchmark interest rate between 2.25% and 2.50% and the Fed’s target inflation rate at around 2%, it seems too early for a pivot in the central bank’s offensive against inflation.

On Wednesday, Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester confirmed this by saying that the Fed is unlikely to pull back interest rates before they cross 4%. This level of interest rates has not been seen since the financial crisis of 2008.

Chipmakers Gear Up for More Pain

Another pain point was added to the list of economic woes on Wednesday, after Nvidia (NVDA) announced that the U.S. government has imposed restrictions on selling chips to China and Russia. The semiconductor major’s shares tanked more than 6% in the early morning trading Thursday after it said that the sales of its A100 and H100 GPUs will be adversely affected, causing a revenue loss of about $400 million in the ongoing quarter.

Nvidia peers Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is also said to have received new licensing requirements for chip sales to China and Russia. However, AMD does not believe the new terms to be meaningfully detrimental to its revenues yet.

