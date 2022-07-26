Stock Market Today – Tuesday, July 26: What You Need to Know

U.S. stock futures moved lower early Tuesday morning as investors digested recent earnings reports and dismal company outlooks, and braced themselves for more earnings releases from major blue-chip firms.

Moreover, Walmart’s (WMT) profit guidance cut also affected market sentiments in the pre-market hours. This drove investors away in flocks from retail stocks, leading to a drop in peer companies such as Amazon (AMZN), Target (TGT), Macy’s (M), Dollar General (DG), and Costco (COST).

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) lost 0.36%, while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) moved 0.35% lower, as of 8.08 a.m. EST, Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures retracted by 0.43%.

Late on Monday Walmart announced that inflated food prices have prompted the company to trim its profit expectations for 2022. Moreover, the company also warned of lower general merchandise spending by consumers as a result of inflation.

At market close on Monday, the S&P 500 advanced 0.13%, and the Dow climbed 0.28%. However, the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 slid 0.55%.

This week holds major earnings and economic data, including the second quarter GDP report and earnings from Amazon, Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL), and other stalwarts. Also, the latest consumer confidence report and new home sales data are expected to be out later on Tuesday.

Most importantly, the Federal Reserve is slated to make another round of interest rate hikes this week.

