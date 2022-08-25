Stock Market Today – Thursday, August 25: What You Need to Know

U.S. stock market futures rose early on Thursday morning as delegates from the Federal Reserve arrived at Jackson Hole for the first day of the annual economic symposium. More information is expected to be out by Fed Chair Jerome Powell on the central bank’s next move in its inflation-fighting campaign.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) inched 0.35% higher, while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) gained 0.54%, as of 5.44 a.m. EST, Thursday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures advanced 0.60%.

However, experts are of the opinion that a drastic change in stance shouldn’t be expected from the Fed, especially because the target inflation rate is still very far below the current rate. Plus, the job market also seems to be holding up impressively, giving the Fed more encouragement to keep increasing the interest rates aggressively. This indicates that regardless of what Powell says, market activity is expected to pick up pace after the event is over.

What is Driving Pre-Market Action On the Earnings Front

As the market reaches the last leg of the earnings season, chip giant Nvidia (NVDA) tumbled more than 3% during the pre-market trading Thursday after missing Street estimates in its quarterly earnings report announced on Wednesday. Moreover, software provider Salesforce (CRM) also dipped almost 6% early on Thursday after providing a dismal guidance for fiscal 2023.

There was good news too on the earnings front, with data-software company Snowflake (SNOW) surging almost 18% in pre-market trading after posting a revenue beat and encouraging guidance in its quarterly earnings report.

More Economic Updates Released and Upcoming

A routine annual revision of the labor market by the Labor Department, on Wednesday, revealed the remarkable volume of jobs churned out by the economy last year which ended in March. Job additions exceeded the agency’s estimates by 462,000, which means about 39,000 roles were added per month on average for the year.

Moving on, weekly jobless claims for the week ended August 19 is on the deck to be released on Thursday. After rising to a peak number in the week ended August 5, claims for unemployment benefits cooled for the week ended August 12.

This apart, the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) data is expected to be out on Friday. Looking back, the PCE data has influenced the Fed’s actions meaningfully before, and is expected to have some influence on the policy tightening path for 2022.

Biden’s Student Loan Waiver Likely to Fuel Inflation?

On August 24, U.S. President Joe Biden made a bold move and waived off student loans by $10,000 per student earning less than $125,000 annually, and $20,000 per student from low-income families registered for Pell grants.

While this comes as welcome news for scores of students, experts believe that this does not solve the unaffordability issues in the U.S. education system, and most importantly, may cost an average increase of $2,000 in taxes per taxpayer.

This cannot be good at a time when civilians are struggling to pay for basic necessities like food and fuel. Eventually, this hike in taxes may find its way into the prices of consumer goods, adding to inflation woes.

