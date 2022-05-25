Stock Market Today: Most Important Economic and Financial Events of Wednesday, May 25

U.S. stock futures moved higher early on Wednesday as investors remained indecisive about exiting the bear market following signs of a slowdown in consumer demand seeping into the financials of large companies.

Futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) were up 0.16%, while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) inched 0.3% higher, as of 4:01 a.m. EST, Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures moved 0.47% higher in the green zone.

At the end of the regular trading session on Tuesday, the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 slid 2.2% after social media giant Snap (SNAP) hinted at a deceleration in growth, while the S&P 500 retracted 0.81%. The Dow, on the other hand, inched up 0.15% by market close.

The 43% dive of Snap’s valuation also drove panic among investors of other digital advertising companies on Tuesday, pulling down social media stocks like Meta (FB), Twitter (TWTR), and Alphabet (GOOGL). Snap’s stock price tumbled 43% during the regular session after the company said it will miss its own earnings and revenue targets.

While retailers like Target (TGT) and Walmart (WMT) experienced the pinch of subdued consumer demand due to inflated prices of consumer goods in the March quarter, Nordstrom (JWN) experienced high demand for clothes and accessories among affluent customers going back to offices and social events.

Meanwhile, market participants await key earnings reports this week to gain a better insight on how companies are coping with inflation. Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) is scheduled to report earnings Wednesday before the market opens; while Snowflake (SNOW) and Nvidia (NVDA) will post after the market closes for the day.

Elsewhere, the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield declined by 10 basis points on Tuesday to 2.756%, as investors increasingly looked at the bond market to save their money from stock sell-offs.

